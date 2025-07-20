Watch CBS News
Local News

3 teenage girls struck, injured by SUV on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A sport-utility vehicle struck and injured three teenage girls in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.

At 7:38 p.m., a 40-year-old man was driving a white sport-utility vehicle in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard near Cicero Avenue, and then turned the corner to head south — striking three teenage girls who were crossing the sidewalk, police said.

The driver stopped his car and waited for the Chicago police and fire departments to respond to the scene, police said.

The victims — ages 13, 15, and 16 — suffered trauma to their bodies and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

Citations were issued to the driver.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.