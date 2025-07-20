3 teenage girls struck, injured by SUV on Chicago's West Side

A sport-utility vehicle struck and injured three teenage girls in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.

At 7:38 p.m., a 40-year-old man was driving a white sport-utility vehicle in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard near Cicero Avenue, and then turned the corner to head south — striking three teenage girls who were crossing the sidewalk, police said.

The driver stopped his car and waited for the Chicago police and fire departments to respond to the scene, police said.

The victims — ages 13, 15, and 16 — suffered trauma to their bodies and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

Citations were issued to the driver.