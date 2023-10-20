Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot while sitting in car on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenagers were hospitalized after being shot on Chicago's North Side late Friday morning.
The victims, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were in a parked car in the 4400 block of North Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. when another vehicle with unknown offenders approached them, police said.
One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the foot. The other 18-year-old had a graze wound to his head.
The 16-year-old was shot in both thighs.
The victims self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.
The offenders fled in an unknown direction.
No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
