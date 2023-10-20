Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot while sitting in car on North Side

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenagers were hospitalized after being shot on Chicago's North Side late Friday morning.

The victims, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were in a parked car in the 4400 block of North Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. when another vehicle with unknown offenders approached them, police said.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the foot. The other 18-year-old had a graze wound to his head.

The 16-year-old was shot in both thighs.

The victims self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The offenders fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 2:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.