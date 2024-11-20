Watch CBS News
Local News

3 suspects arrested after shots fired, guns recovered in Mayfair

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

3 suspects arrested after shots fired, guns recovered in Mayfair
3 suspects arrested after shots fired, guns recovered in Mayfair 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested after shots were fired at Chicago police in the Mayfair neighborhood overnight.

Just before 2:15 a.m., police said officers on patrol spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in an earlier incident involving an armed suspect. The car was parked in the 4600 block of North Knox Street.

As the officers approached the parked white Lexus, police said several men got out and started running. Police said shots were fired as officers chased the suspects, but no injuries were reported. 

Officers arrested three suspects and recovered four firearms at the scene. Charges are pending. 

Police were still searching for a fourth suspect. 

This is a developing story. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.