3 suspects arrested after shots fired, guns recovered in Mayfair

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested after shots were fired at Chicago police in the Mayfair neighborhood overnight.

Just before 2:15 a.m., police said officers on patrol spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in an earlier incident involving an armed suspect. The car was parked in the 4600 block of North Knox Street.

As the officers approached the parked white Lexus, police said several men got out and started running. Police said shots were fired as officers chased the suspects, but no injuries were reported.

Officers arrested three suspects and recovered four firearms at the scene. Charges are pending.

Police were still searching for a fourth suspect.

This is a developing story.