3 suspects apprehended after crash-and-grab at Oak Park, Illinois pawn shop

Apparent break-in at jewelry and loan store in Oak Park, Illinois

Police early Monday arrested three suspects in a crash-and grab at a pawn shop in Chicago's Oak Park neighborhood.

At 2:33 a.m., Oak Park police were called to the Cash America pawn shop at 6303 North Ave., near Ridgeland Avenue right across North Avenue from the Chicago city limits.

They found burglars had smashed a vehicle into the store and had stolen merchandise. A total of five burglars then fled in a second car — a red sedan — which had been reported stolen in Chicago, Oak Park police said.

Officers from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments responded enough to see the burglars leaving in the getaway car, police said.

After a pursuit by Forest Park and River Forest police officers, the getaway car ended up crashing at 288 S. 16th Ave. in Maywood, police said.

Three out of five suspected burglars were apprehended and identified as the same people officers had seen fleeing the pawn shop after the burglary, police said.

The suspects are a 24-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy, police said. A gun was recovered from the youngest suspect, police said.

Camera footage showed all three suspects entering the pawn shop while wearing distinctive clothing, police said.

Charges pending against the older two suspects included burglary and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. The 15-year-old boy was set to be charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and criminal trespass.

