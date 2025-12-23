3 sought in knifepoint robbery of woman on CTA Red Line

Chicago police issued asked for help from the public Tuesday in finding three young women who robbed a woman at knifepoint on a CTA Red Line train the day before.

The robbery happened in broad daylight at 3:27 p.m. on the Red Line at near the Chicago Avenue/State Street Red Line subway stop on the Near North Side.

Police said the three robbers held up a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint.

The robbers were described as Black females of unspecified ages — one wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and white gym shoes; one wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and white and gray gym shoes; and one wearing a nose ring, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Police have released surveillance images.

Chicago Police

Police issued a surveillance image of the three girls in a Chicago Transit Authority subway station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Section detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use RD # JJ531250.