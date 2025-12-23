Watch CBS News
3 sought in knifepoint robbery of woman on CTA Red Line

Adam Harrington
Vince Floress

Chicago police issued asked for help from the public Tuesday in finding three young women who robbed a woman at knifepoint on a CTA Red Line train the day before.

The robbery happened in broad daylight at 3:27 p.m. on the Red Line at near the Chicago Avenue/State Street Red Line subway stop on the Near North Side.

Police said the three robbers held up a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint.

The robbers were described as Black females of unspecified ages — one wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and white gym shoes; one wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and white and gray gym shoes; and one wearing a nose ring, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Police have released surveillance images.

red-line-robbery-suspects-1223.png
Chicago Police

Police issued a surveillance image of the three girls in a Chicago Transit Authority subway station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation Section detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use RD # JJ531250.

