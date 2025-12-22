Chicago police seek to identify group in alleged armed robbery on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are asking the public for information after a group robbed a passenger at gunpoint on a South Side CTA Red Line train last week.

The incident happened on Dec. 15, around 3:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police did not say what was taken from the victim.

Photos of each suspect were released on Monday. They were all described as Black men wearing the following clothing at the time of the incident:

Suspect 1: Black jacket with green, blue, and white colors on the sleeves.

Suspect 2: Gray jacket, black Nike hooded sweater, black pants.

Suspect 3: Pittsburgh Pirates hat, black jacket.

Suspect 4: Sponge Bob jacket and torn jeans.

Suspect 5: Black hooded jacket and torn jeans.

Suspect 6: Dark jacket, gray hooded jacket underneath, and black and gold gym shoes.

Suspect 7: Red and black ski mask, and black jacket.

Seven men are sought in an alleged armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train in the Greater Grand Corssing neighborhood on Dec. 15. Mass Transit detectives

Anyone with information about the incident or their whereabouts is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.