3 shot in Joliet, Illinois during large gathering at Riverwalk Homes Apartments, police say

Three men were injured in a shooting at a large gathering in Joliet, police said Friday.

Joliet police said they were called to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in the 300 block of North Broadway just after 9:45 p.m. Thursday night for the report of a large gathering causing a disturbance outside the apartments.

At the scene, officer heard gunfire near the Broadway Street entrance to the apartments. When they got into the complex, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.

They also found two other people who had been shot; a 32-year-old man with a gunshot to his right leg and a 45-year-old man with a gunshot to the left leg.

All three were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. The 30-year-old man was last listed in serious condition, police said. Police believe the other two men's conditions had been stabilized.

Two cars were also damaged by gunfire, police said.

Police believe that two of the men who were injured were in actively involved in the shooting, and they are under police guard in the hospital. A gun was found at the scene, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

No charges have yet been filed and the investigation remains open and active.