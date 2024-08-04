3 wounded in Chicago West Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman were shot while outside Saturday night in the Garfield Park Neighborhood.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 10-100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

Chicago police said the victims were standing outside when someone fired shots in their direction.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the left foot and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and forearm and was driven to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 50-year-old woman was struck in the left leg and taken by fire crews to Stroger in good condition.

The victims could not provide any offender details.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.