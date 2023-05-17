Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 3 men shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The three victims, ages 38, 26, and 25, were standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a black sedan stopped near them and an unknown number of suspects fired shots in their direction, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was hit in the neck and calf and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The 26-year-old victim was hit in the chest and back and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The 25-year-old victim was hit twice on his left flank and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

