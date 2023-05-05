Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 3 shot at Fuller Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized after being shot at a home in the South Side neighborhood of Fuller Park Thursday evening.

Police said the three victims were near the front of a residence in the 300 block of West Root Street shortly before 6 p.m. when an unknown vehicle and at least two armed suspect arrived.

The suspects got out of the car, produced handguns and fired shots.

The victims were all taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown conditions.

One victim, a 19-year-old woman, was struck multiple times in the body. The second victim, a 37-year-old woman was struck in the head, and a third victim, a 44-year-old man, was struck in the leg.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

May 4, 2023

