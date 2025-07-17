3 businesses burglarized overnight in Portage Park neighborhood, police say

Chicago police are investigating after three businesses were burglarized on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 4600 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

An officer at the scene was investigating the smashed front windows and doors of the China Chef, La Michoacan Prime, and New Waves Laundromat.

The owner of the Michoacan said nothing was taken from their shop. It is unclear if anything was taken from the other businesses.

Police have yet to provide any further details about the burglaries.

CBS News Chicago will provide updates as they become available.