3 people shot, wounded in house near Elgin, Illinois

Two men and a woman were in the hospital Sunday evening after being shot inside a home in unincorporated Elgin, Illinois.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Gingerwood Lane in Elgin.

Several dozen people were in the home for a family gathering at the time.

The three victims were expected to survive the shooting.

No one was in custody late Sunday, but CBS News Chicago did reach out to the Kane County Sheriff's office for more information about potential suspects.

The Sheriff's office did say the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.