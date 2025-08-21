Watch CBS News
3 men shot, critically hurt while sitting inside vehicle in Englewood neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Three men were shot while sitting inside a vehicle on the city's South Side Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:41 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Chicago police said the victims, ages 18, 22, and 23, were inside the vehicle when another unknown vehicle pulled up. At least two gunmen got out and shot at the victims.

The 18-year-old and the 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The 23-year-old was also shot in the abdomen and the foot.

All three self-transported to St. Bernard's Hospital initially in critical condition. Police said their conditions were stabilized.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

