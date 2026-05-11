3 men shot in abandoned lot on Far South Side, Chicago police say

Three men were injured in a shooting on the city's Far South Side Monday evening.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood.

Chicago police say the men, ages 41, 48, and 52, were in an abandoned lot when they were approached by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and shot at them, hitting all three men in the abdomen.

The 41-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. The 48-year-old was taken in good condition, and the 52-year-old was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No further information was released.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.