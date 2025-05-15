3 men shot, 1 killed in Chicago's Calumet Park along south lakefront

Three men were shot in Calumet Park along the lakefront on Chicago's South Side, and one of them later died.

At 6:25 p.m., a 25-year-old man and two 26-year-old men got into a quarrel with someone along Crilly Drive in the park, and that person took out a gun and shot them all, police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital.

One of the 26-year-old men was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The other was shot in the back and neck and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Calumet Park is located along the lakefront between about 95th and 101st streets, south of the Illinois National Port District's Iroquois Landing facility, and just north of where the Indiana state line, rather than Lake Michigan, becomes the eastern boundary of the city of Chicago. The park is not to be confused with the south Chicago suburb of the same name.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating the shooting.