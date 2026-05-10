3 killed in wrong way crash on I-88 in Aurora, Illinois, state police say

Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 in Kane County early Sunday morning.

Illinois State police said troopers responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m. on the I-88 westbound milepost 112.25 in Aurora for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

State police say that a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle head-on.

Three people were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police did not say if the victims were in the same or separate vehicles.

All westbound lanes were closed around 4:16 a.m. and remain closed for investigation.

No further information was released.