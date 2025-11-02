Watch CBS News
3 killed in crash at I-94/I-57 split on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were killed early Sunday in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway where it splits off into the Bishop Ford Freeway and I-57 on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police said at 1:52 a.m., troopers were called to the site for a triple fatal crash. State police did not immediately release further details about the crash.

All southbound lanes on the I-94 were closed following the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

