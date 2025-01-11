Watch CBS News
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi, ambulance on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police said a semi-truck, driven by a 54-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Ashland when it hit the rear passenger side of an ambulance.

The hit caused the ambulance to then flip over and hit two sedans, one driven by a 31-year-old woman with a 59-year-old passenger inside and the other by a 58-year-old woman. 

The passenger in the ambulance, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with minor injuries. The 59-year-old passenger in the first sedan was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with minor injuries. 

The 58-year-old driver of the second sedan suffered an injury to her left arm and was taken to St. Benard Hospital in good condition. The 31-year-old refused medical treatment.

The semi-driver was not hurt but was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. 

