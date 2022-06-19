3 injured in back-to-back shootings in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night, and one is in serious condition.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two men, 40 and 58, were standing outside in the 5700 block of South Paulina Street in West Englewood around 8:45 p.m. when someone started shooting at them.

The 40-year-old was struk in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A third person, a 39-year-old woman, was shot in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue immediately after the men were shot. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates she was shot by the same person. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center where she was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody Saturday night.