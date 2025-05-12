Watch CBS News
3 injured after vehicle crashes into pole in Lincoln Square neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Three people were hurt after a crash early Monday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Western Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 56-year-old man was driving a Buick LaCrosse heading southbound on Western when he lost control and hit a pole.

The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with unknown injuries in serious condition.

A woman who was a passenger in the car suffered injuries to the head and chest and was also taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition. Another woman passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. Their ages were not released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

