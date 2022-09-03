3 injured after vehicle struck, flips over by tow truck in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are injured after a vehicle was struck by a tow truck in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:39 a.m., a tow truck driver went through a red light, in the 100 block of South State Street, and struck a vehicle – causing it to flip over.

A 37-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, and 17-year-old girl was taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the tow truck was taken into custody and will be issued citations.