Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured after vehicle struck, flips over by tow truck in the Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are injured after a vehicle was struck by a tow truck in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:39 a.m., a tow truck driver went through a red light, in the 100 block of South State Street, and struck a vehicle – causing it to flip over.

A 37-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, and 17-year-old girl was taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the tow truck was taken into custody and will be issued citations.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.