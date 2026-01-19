Watch CBS News
Three people, including 2 firefighters, taken to hospital after West Town apartment fire

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in West Town on Monday night.

The fire broke out at the two and a half story apartments in the 800 block of North May Street around 9 p.m.

Flames were seen coming from outside the home, prompting a large response from fire crews in cold and difficult conditions.

Fire officials said there was a flashover on the second floor. A mayday call was issued. 

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital in good condition. A civilian was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what started the fire.

No further information was released. 

