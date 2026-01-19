Three people, including 2 firefighters, taken to hospital after West Town apartment fire

Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in West Town on Monday night.

The fire broke out at the two and a half story apartments in the 800 block of North May Street around 9 p.m.

Flames were seen coming from outside the home, prompting a large response from fire crews in cold and difficult conditions.

Fire officials said there was a flashover on the second floor. A mayday call was issued.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital in good condition. A civilian was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what started the fire.

No further information was released.