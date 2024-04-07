Watch CBS News
3 hurt in fiery crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt following a car crash in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 11:18 p.m., a black sedan was traveling eastbound in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road when it made a left turn and struck a Dodge SUV.

That SUV then hit a Chevy SUV and a sedan that was stopped at a red light. The black sedan caught on fire, police said.

Three males in the black sedan were taken to Christ Hospital, all in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

