3 men charged with armed robbery, shooting in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were charged in connection to an armed robbery in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police arrested Jacoby Moore, 20, Conntell Diggs, 19, and Walter Smith, 22, in the 500 block of South Claremont Avenue and the 400 block of South Oakley Boulevard on Thursday around 3:15 p.m.

They were identified as the suspects who took property at gunpoint from two men, 53 and 67, in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt Road just minutes earlier. Both victims were shot during the robbery.

All three were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a vehicle. Diggs received an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

They are due to appear in bond court on Saturday.



