Chicago police issue alert of 3 business burglaries on South, Southwest Sides

Chicago police are warning businesses of three burglaries that happened Thursday on the South and Southwest Sides.

It happened during the early morning hours in the McKinley Park and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Police said that in each incident, the burglars used force, breaking the glass with a rock or brick on the front door to enter the businesses and take property from within.

Incident times and locations:

3400 block of South Archer Avenue at 2:54 a.m.

200 block of West Cermak Road at 2:59 a.m.

3100 block of South Ashland Avenue at 3:07 a.m.

The burglars were described as three people, including two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black jackets, and black pants, one of which had a white stripe. One of the men wore white gym shoes, and the other black gym shoes. There was no description of the third burglar.

Police are reminding residents to always be aware of their surroundings, immediately report suspicious activity, and, if video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

Any with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.