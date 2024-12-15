2 men, juvenile arrested after allegedly fleeing police from stolen vehicle in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill (CBS) — Two men and a juvenile were arrested Saturday night, accused of fleeing police from a stolen vehicle in Naperville, Illinois.

Ezequiel Lopez-Bey, 22, from Palatine, and Andrew B. De Lance, 19, from Arlington Heights, were charged with charged with receiving, possessing, or selling a stolen motor vehicle or essential part and a misdemeanor of resisting a peace officer. Lopez-Bey was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

According to Naperville police, the third suspect was identified as a juvenile and released pending a direct file with the court system.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Washington Street in an attempt to find a black GMC Acadia that was allegedly taken an hour earlier in a carjacking from another suburb.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the Acadia running and backed into a parking space in an apartment complex. They used their squad cars to pin the Acadia and prevent it from leaving the lot. That's when three suspects exited the Acadia and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects were quickly arrested after a short foot pursuit. Officers observed the third suspect fleeing while allegedly armed with a firearm in his hand. That suspect scaled several fences before officers lost him.

Officers established a perimeter and, with the help of a K9, later found the third suspect, identified as Ezequiel Lopez-Bey, hiding in a shed in a resident's backyard. A firearm was recovered from a nearby backyard where he was allegedly seen scaling a fence.

Lopez-Bey and De Lance were both processed at the Naperville Detention Center and later taken to the DuPage County Jail to await their first court appearance.