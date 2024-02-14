$3.5 million settlement for family of woman hit by Chicago police car advances in city council

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council Finance Committee approved a $3.25 million settlement with the family of Martina Standley, who was run over by a Chicago Police Department squad car in 2019.

Body camera video showed officers did little to help her as she was pinned under the car for about eight minutes before paramedics arrived.

The family attorneys said she suffered a traumatic brain injury and other severe injuries and died in 2022.

The full City Council is expected to vote on the settlement on Friday.

The video shows the cruiser abruptly pull forward, knocking Standley to the pavement. The two officers exited the car, and the video shows Standley lying on the street. The officer who was driving told her, "Girl, ain't nobody hit you like that," before apparently noticing she was bleeding and pinned under the squad car.

The video shows blood pooling on the pavement under Standley's head and her right leg pinned under the front right wheel of the police SUV.

Standley appeared at times to be unconscious while the officers were waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Although they occasionally shake her to see if she's awake and tell her to "stay up," the officers are not trying to provide first aid.

"F***, I did not mean to do that," he said.

He also asks other officers who arrive on the scene if he should back the police car off of Standley,

"F***, I don't want to move it," he said.