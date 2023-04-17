2's Got Your Ticket: Jagged Little Pill
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" is one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Turning it into a Broadway musical earned playwright Diablo Cody a Tony to place right next to her Academy Award.
With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the gifted Lemont native who keeps close to her Chicago roots.
