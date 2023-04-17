Watch CBS News
2's Got Your Ticket: Jagged Little Pill

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" is one of the best-selling albums of all time. 

Turning it into a Broadway musical earned playwright Diablo Cody a Tony to place right next to her Academy Award. 

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the gifted Lemont native who keeps close to her Chicago roots.  

What it all comes down to is that everything’s gonna be fine, fine fine... now that Jagged Little Pill is here! Join us until April 23 only. 🎭 James M. Nederlander Theatre 🎟️ https://bit.ly/JLP_BIC

