2's Got Your Ticket: 'It's A Wonderful Life' at the Chopin Theatre
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The often-quoted line "every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings" comes from "It's A Wonderful Life," the holiday classic from 1946.
Lots of bells will ring this holiday season as American Blues Theater presents "It's a Wonderful Life" in a unique production.
2's Got Your Ticket with entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole who has this preview.
