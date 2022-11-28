2's Got Your Ticket: 'It's A Wonderful Life' at the Chopin Theatre

2's Got Your Ticket: It's A Wonderful Life from American Blues Theater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The often-quoted line "every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings" comes from "It's A Wonderful Life," the holiday classic from 1946.

Lots of bells will ring this holiday season as American Blues Theater presents "It's a Wonderful Life" in a unique production.

2's Got Your Ticket with entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole who has this preview.

Chicago's second-longest running holiday play is back for its 21st year🎄 Don't miss IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO - playing now through Dec 23 only!



Learn more & get tickets: https://t.co/b7hejp8088

Video by Stage Channel pic.twitter.com/d6BcPGXEUs — American Blues Thtr (@americanbluesth) November 28, 2022