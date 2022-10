CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new over-the-top dinner show experience now playing in Chicago, and you'll have to go to the 14th of the Cambria Hotel in the Loop to see it.

CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has got your ticket to the Cabaret ZaZou.

Get to know LiV Warfield who's starring in @CabaretZaZou!



LiV is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has wowed audiences with her show-stopping performances that have caught the attention of Prince and Jimmy Fallon. You may recognize her as Cleopatra from Teatro ZinZanni! pic.twitter.com/gz7Di3k7vJ — Broadway In Chicago (@broadwaychicago) October 18, 2022