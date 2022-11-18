2's Got Your Ticket: Cabaret ZaZou features family having fun performing after fleeing Ukraine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They are amazing audiences nightly in the circus show Cabaret ZaZou.
But a young family of performers also had to flee the war in Ukraine. 2's Got Your Ticket with CBS 2's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole who has the story of the daring performers and their participation in the popular show.
