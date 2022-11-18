Watch CBS News
2's Got Your Ticket: Cabaret ZaZou features family having fun performing after fleeing Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They are amazing audiences nightly in the circus show Cabaret ZaZou

But a young family of performers also had to flee the war in Ukraine. 2's Got Your Ticket with CBS 2's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole who has the story of the daring performers and their participation in the popular show.

After several sold out weekends, we wanted to give you a taste of the magic in our spigeltent ZaZou with this amazing...

Posted by Cabaret ZaZou on Sunday, November 13, 2022
First published on November 18, 2022 / 12:08 PM

