22-year-old shot while riding his bike in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man hospitalized Friday morning in Englewood.

It happened in the 700 block of West 74th Street around 11:21 a.m. According to investigators, a 22-year-old man was riding his bike when two people got out of a gray car and started firing at the man.

The victim was shot several times and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. His condition is listed as stable condition. CPD said no one is in custody.