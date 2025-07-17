116th Race to Mackinac to set sail from Chicago this weekend

Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac to set sail this weekend

Get ready to set sail. The 116th Race to Mackinac begins on Friday.

Nearly 300 boats and 2,500 sailors are joining the 333-mile race on Lake Michigan from Navy Pier to Mackinac Island, Michigan.

It's hosted by the Chicago Yacht Club, which is also celebrating their 150th anniversary.

The cruising division, which has a more leisurely pace, sets sail on Friday, and the racing division, featuring faster boats, sets sail Saturday.

If you want to keep track of the boats throughout the week, the Chicago Yacht Club website has a live race tracker.

The fastest boats can finish the race in around 20-22 hours. Most boats finish in 40 to 60 hours, according to the Chicago Yacht Club.

CBS News Chicago will be streaming the start of the race on Friday on the CBS News app and website, Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV starting around 2:30 p.m.