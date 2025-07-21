Pierogi Fest returns to Whiting, Indiana, with food and live music this weekend

The popular Pierogi Fest, honoring Eastern European culture through food, kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.

This year, the weekend-long event will feature more than 75 food booths, two beer gardens, and 55 vendors.

The event starts at 11 a.m. Friday with the Polka Parade wrapping up day one at 7 p.m.

Parking and shuttle availability

According to the events website, those planning to attend can find free parking around the town, but there will be six paid lots that will benefit churches and organizations, including:

St. John the Baptist Church - Lincoln Ave. and 119th St.

Sacred Heart Church - 1800 LaPorte Ave.

St. Adalbert Church - 2106 Indianapolis Blvd.

St. Mary's Byzantine Church - 2011 Clark St.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church - Atchison Ave and Indianapolis Blvd.

Whiting Football Parking Lot - 500 Center St.

Shuttles will also run Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Shuttles will not run during the parade. The last shuttle bus will run at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Shuttles are $5 or $20 for families of 5 or more. Children under 6 years old ride free.

Bus services and handicap park is also available.

Piorgi Fest headliner

The event will be headlined by Five For Fighting singer John Ondrasik, who will take to the main stage on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

There will be six stages with more than 50 performances scheduled, including a polka dance contest and other traditional performances.

Starting as a small festival in 1993, serving just 1,200 people in its first year, Pierogi Fest now sees millions of visitors yearly.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS News Chicago is a proud media partner of the event.