Attendees describe how they're staying safe during Day 3 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park

How fans are staying safe at Lollapalooza

Fans are flocking downtown for the third day of Lollapalooza.

For some concertgoers, drugs are part of the festival experience.

To keep people safe, Chicago police set up camp outside, and EMTs were on hand at six medical tents. FBI agents and new Safe Fest staff were also present at the event.

Fans at the event talked about other ways they plan to keep their friends and themselves safe.

It's Lollapalooza day three, and whether fans bought their tickets a few hours ago or have been looking forward to this all year, they're coming prepared to stay safe and still have a great time.

Fans made their way onto the festival grounds ready to hear their favorite artists.

"I'm very excited to see Doechii," Jovani Cruz said.

"I'm really excited to see Clairo," Yasmin Celballos said.

"I'm most excited for Rüfüs Du Sol tonight," Cristal Blanco said. "I think he's going to put on a great show. This is the first time that I've ever going to see him, so I'm really looking forward for that tonight."

Blanco plans to be at Lollapalooza for all four days, but there's one thing she won't walk through the gates without.

"Narcan is the most important thing that I really carry around with me," she said.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"I do check on people just to make sure that they are safe and that they're ok and breathing."

Doctors at Rush University Medical Center previously said they anticipate seeing 10 to 20 extra patients a day in the emergency during the event—some come in for a drug overdose.

In advance of the festival, some fans were given DEFENT—a device that looks like a thumb drive, which can detect fentanyl.

Different than Narcan, which would be used after* someone takes a drug, DEFENT is used beforehand.

"Overdoses have been a very common, just effect that's been happening at music festivals or just anywhere in general," Blanco said.

Other fans have packed their bags with different essentials.

"So, I have like a water bottle, I usually get one on the way here, just like some sunscreen, my wallet, and my phone charger," Cruz said.

Leaving their fear of missing out outside Grant Park.

"I was getting FOMO that I wasn't coming," Celballos said.

A surprise guest who wasn't in the original lineup for Saturday night's lineup is Chance the Rapper. He is scheduled to perform around 5:45 p.m.

Lollapalooza runs through Sunday night and closes out with headliners Sabrina Carpenter and ASAP Rocky.