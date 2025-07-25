Ezekiel Taylor Foundation hosts 9th gala honoring 2025 scholars this weekend

For nearly a decade, the Ezekiel Taylor Foundation has been uplifting young Black men in Chicago impacted by gun violence, providing scholarships, mentorship, and a path forward.

CBS News Chicago's own Darius Johnson knows that power firsthand, as he was the foundation's very first presidential scholar.

Now, meet the two new recipients and the woman who turned her father's tragic death into a lifeline for others.

The two young men started as strangers and are leaving as brothers, bonded through loss, purpose, and a scholarship.

For Ayipey Salinas, the court was his safe space since he was five years old. Today, he's a starting point guard at Illinois Valley Community College and a 2024 Ezekiel Taylor scholar.

He said his inspiration comes from his stepfather, who stepped in after his biological father walked away.

"I knew my dad. He stepped out of my life around when I was three."

While he's grateful for the love at home, the mentorship, and the scholarship, they helped fill the gaps.

"It's not a lot of people out here that really want to help other people," he said. "It's so many opportunities the scholarship comes with, so many mentoring programs, so many like mental health programs that come with this."

He adds, "Just knowing that I have somebody that can help me through my life problems."

A man who shows up, checks in, and holds you accountable.

That support also helped Timothy James, who faced a different kind of loss.

"It was spring freshman year when I got the news that my dad had passed," he said.

His father lost his battle to cancer in 2023. Timothy was just a freshman at Alabama A and M. When his grades started to slip, the foundation stepped in.

"They wanted me to continue to make him proud, continue working hard, bring my grades up because it started slipping at one point. So, they made sure they had folks on me and made sure that I was doing well in school. So, I keep pushing on no matter what," James said.

The Ezekiel Taylor Foundation was created in honor of a different loss.

Tenisha's father, Ezekiel Taylor, was shot and killed in 1982 at the age of 34.

Rather than sinking into grief, 34 years later, she chose to pour into young Black men.

Since then, she has helped nearly 200 people with tuition, mental health support, jobs, and mentorship.

"I get joyful just knowing I'm a part of this family," Salinas said.

"I want to give back to my community, I wanna build roads that aren't bumpy like on the South Side. Sidewalks, so it's safer for people to walk on. I want to do a lot for my community," James said.

Two different paths connected through one foundation are asking for the public's help to keep it going.

"Please donate to the Ezekial Taylor Foundation. Help us out, help many more Black men that are struggling in the city of Chicago. Help them become educated Black men."

Both men head back to school in August. Salinas will continue his studies in computer science in hopes of working in cybersecurity someday.

James is completing his second internship at Robinson Engineering. He hopes to return home next summer to work for them full time and be closer to his mom.

The ninth annual gala is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hilton in Oak Lawn. Twenty-one young men will be introduced as the 2025 scholars.

CBS News Chicago's Darius Johnson will serve as the emcee for the event.