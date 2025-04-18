Watch CBS News
Woman charged with murder in 2024 stabbing on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man last year in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. 

Chicago police said Catherine Perry, 34, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted arson. 

Police said on October 13, 2024, a 61-year-old man was found dead in the 7100 block of S. East End Ave. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and arson attempt were not released by police. 

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the 1800 block of E. 71st Street, according to police. 

Perry is expected in court on Friday for a detention hearing. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

