Woman charged with murder in 2024 stabbing on Chicago's South Side

A woman was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man last year in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said Catherine Perry, 34, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted arson.

Police said on October 13, 2024, a 61-year-old man was found dead in the 7100 block of S. East End Ave. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and arson attempt were not released by police.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the 1800 block of E. 71st Street, according to police.

Perry is expected in court on Friday for a detention hearing.