2024 Chicago Marathon set to begin Sunday. See what streets will be closed.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a matter of hours, the 2024 Bank of America Chicago marathon will begin, with more than 50,000 runners from across the world hitting the pavement for the annual tradition.

Many of those runners stopped by McCormick Place on Saturday to pick up their official marathon bibs along with their swag bags – many of them excited, but also anxious to hit that pavement.

The marathon steps off just after 7 a.m. Sunday at Grant Park, where they will begin the 26.2 mile trek across the city, weaving through 29 neighborhoods, where they will be able to soak in some of the most picturesque landmarks Chicago has to offer.

"Training's tough. I did two 20-milers. That was the longest I did, but I like training in Boston, because it's so hilly. I think it prepares for something a little flatter," said runner Riley Brook.

"I'm a little anxious. I'm a little nervous. First time. My training went well, but it could've went better," said runner Ruben Robelin.

"I had my wedding this year, so training kind of fell off a little bit, but hopefully it was enough to run the race tomorrow," said runner Danielle Xu

With all the excitement that's building, there's also that not-so-excited part to talk about – street closures, which will impact much of the city.

While some of the street closures around the start and finish line are already in place, restrictions along a bulk of the marathon route will go into effect Sunday morning.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday, September 30 with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional Street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

Wednesday, October 9: Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 10: Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 10: Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Rd will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 13: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 14 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 13 and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so.

You can find a full list of closures here. You can find the anticipated street opening times here and a map of the race here.

Most of the streets closing for the marathon will open back up at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

With heavy traffic and congestion expected to paralyze much of the city on Sunday, officials are encouraging everyone to use public transportation.