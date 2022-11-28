Deadline to file petitions for 2023 Chicago Election; Mayor Lightfoot to make re-election bid official

Deadline to file petitions for 2023 Chicago Election; Mayor Lightfoot to make re-election bid offici

Deadline to file petitions for 2023 Chicago Election; Mayor Lightfoot to make re-election bid offici

Deadline to file petitions for 2023 Chicago Election; Mayor Lightfoot to make re-election bid offici

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the last day to file paperwork for the 2023 Chicago Election.

The city election is three months away and candidates who want to be on the ballot better hurry up, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The mayor will be at the Board of Elections around 8:45 a.m. to make her re-election bid official.

She joins a crowded field of challengers, including representative Kam Huckner and businessman Wille Wilson.

Wilson has run for mayor twice before.

So far, Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who announced he was running for mayor earlier this month, has yet to file his paperwork.

Of course, there are other races besides mayor.

One of note is the City Council race for 14th Ward alderman.

Long-time Alderman Ed Burke hasn't filed to run again. He's scheduled to go on trial for federal racketeering and bribery charges late next year.