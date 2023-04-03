Board of Education seeking applicants for 2023-24 Honorary Student Board Member

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many high schoolers are high-achievers.

Some run track. Some run student clubs.

Rarely are they tasked with helping run the entire school district.

That responsibility falls to a single Chicago Public School student each year.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to a Jones College Prep junior with an important role.

Chicago Board of Education meetings can last to five or six hours. Soaking up every minute is an eager 16-year-old named Emmanuel Ofosuhene.

"It's pretty funny when I see adults getting, how do I say this, heated with each other. it's like, phew. I never knew adults could be like this," he said laughing.

It's true, tense topics can come up during these grown-up discussions. But since 1995, the board's felt it was important to include a youth perspective through a position called "Honorary Student Board Member."

Some heavy homework falls on the chosen one's shoulders: The junior or senior picked is the sole representative of more than 300,000 Chicago Public School students.

Lauren: Why take that on?

Emmanuel: I think it's mostly out of curiosity and just my character overall. I'm the type of person that's always seeking how to help others.

Lauren: Were you comfortable with public speaking before you took on that role?

Aysha: Ummm, no.

Former student board member Aysha Ahmad says she still uses that experience as a teaching assistant in the chemistry lab at the University of Illinois.

"My communication skills improved and my leadership skills enhanced," she said.

The student rep can't vote but speaking up is encouraged.

"I've been able to advocate student wellness and just students overall having the resources that they need and I'm so proud of that," Ofosuhene said.

"He's pushed us as board members on issues of social and emotional learning, on thinking about different ways to incorporate student's voice and that work is super powerful," said Elizabeth Todd- Breland, CPS board member:

having a big impact while missing class. Ofosuhene promises you'll learn lessons that can't be taught from a textbook.

One other perk of the position - a $1,000 scholarship for college.

Applications are open now through April 28.

The search is on for the 2023 2024 honorary student board member. You can find the CPS application on the Chicago Board of Education's website.