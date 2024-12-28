$20,000 reward offered in Gage Park mass shooting investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $20,000 reward is now being offered as the search continues for the gunman in a deadly mass shooting earlier this month in Chicago Lawn.

Three men were killed and five other people were wounded when a fight broke out on Dec. 2 at a party inside a home near 59th and Saint Louis.

On Saturday, volunteers with Cook County Crime Stoppers went door-to-door in the neighborhood, handing out flyers looking for information in the case, and reassuring neighbors they can remain anonymous.

"Maybe people who were at that party are afraid to talk. You know, they may know who the shooters are, but we need that information, the police need that information. We don't want to know your name, we want to know the information," said Crime Stoppers chairman George McDade.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are also involved in the investigation.

Crime Stoppers, Chicago police, and the ATF are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the shooting.