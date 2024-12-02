2 killed, at least 4 wounded in mass shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least six people were shot, and two of them were killed, in the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 59th Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The four wounded victims were all in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. Two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and one to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Reports of two more victims who were dropped off at another hospital, for a total of eight people shot, were not immediately confirmed.

The chain of events unfolded shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Unconfirmed police dispatch reports indicated that the house happened inside a house on 59th Street between St. Louis and Central Park avenues.

After the mass shooting, dozens of children were seen being released from a nearby school—and they had to walk through the crime scene to get home. A woman was also seen getting into a Chicago Police squad car with lots of blood running down her leg, but it did not appear that she had been shot.'

It was unclear whether police were looking for anyone late Monday.

Street Pastor Donovan Price was at the scene Monday afternoon. He lamented the violence.

"Just sad. It almost makes you hopeless, but you have to keep hope in times like these. You have to keep yourself together," said Price. "You have to really want to reach out and kiss your loved ones, and love your loved ones, because when this many people are shot in a situation like this, it's extra hard during the holidays."

Further details were not immediately available.