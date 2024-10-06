Watch CBS News
FBI joins search for 13-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael, missing since August from Gary, Indiana

By Adam Harrington, Steffanie Dupree

FBI searches for missing teen from Gary, Indiana
FBI searches for missing teen from Gary, Indiana 00:32

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl From Gary, Indiana.

Ja'Niyah McMichael was last seen Monday, Aug. 11, Gary police said.

Gary police officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant Saturday at the home where Ja'Niyah stayed.

Her grandmother isn't giving up hope.

"Keep sharing anything little to the public that they see or hear, or whatever they hear on the streets, could be something big for us," said Ja'Niyah's grandmother, Dalia Guerrero.

Gary police warned that there has been significant misinformation circulating on social media about Ja'Niyah and the missing persons case.

"We strongly urge the public to refrain from sharing unvetted information, as this can severely impede the ongoing investigation," Gary police wrote.

Anyone with information should call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1229 or email gfayson@gary.gov, call the Indiana Department of Child Services Hotline at 800-800-5556, or call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

