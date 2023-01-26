Watch CBS News
2-year-old traveler visiting 48th national park in Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old who really gets around will be in Chicago.

Journey Castillo is from San Antonio, and she has the right name. She's already visited 47 national parks.

She's in Chicago to visit number 48 - the Indiana Dunes.

Journey and her parents chronicle their adventures on social media and hope her travels will encourage kids and families everywhere to enjoy the great outdoors. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 8:38 AM

