2-year-old traveler visiting 48th national park in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old who really gets around will be in Chicago.
Journey Castillo is from San Antonio, and she has the right name. She's already visited 47 national parks.
She's in Chicago to visit number 48 - the Indiana Dunes.
Journey and her parents chronicle their adventures on social media and hope her travels will encourage kids and families everywhere to enjoy the great outdoors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.