2-year closure of Lake Street Bridge downtown begins Monday

Drivers and pedestrians who take the Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River's South Branch will need to find a different route starting Monday.

The closure of the 109-year-old bridge went into effect on Monday. The bridge will be closed for two years.

For those two years, driving or walking across the bridge will not be an option.

Vehicles heading east will be rerouted south on Desplaines Street, east on Washington Boulevard/Street, north on Franklin Street, and then back to Lake Street. Vehicles heading west will be rerouted south on Wacker Drive, west on Madison Street, north on Jefferson Street, and then back to Lake Street.

Pedestrians will have to find a different bridge to cross the river from the Loop to the West Loop. The closest is at Randolph Street the next street south.

However, Chicago Transit Authority Green and Pink line trains will still be using the bridge — except for two planned service shutdowns in the fall of 2026 and the spring of 2027.

During the closure, crews will replace the deck system of the bridge, update mechanical and electrical systems, and replace the CTA tracks.