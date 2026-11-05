2 wounded victims still hospitalized after mass shooting that killed young woman in Bloomington, Illinois

Two victims remained hospitalized Thursday, four days after a mass shooting that killed a young woman and left eight people wounded in Bloomington, Illinois.

At least one person opened fire early Sunday morning at a Halloween party in a common backyard behind rental buildings in the 100 block of East Division Street in Bloomington. Giana Dettloff, 19, of Carol Stream — a student and cheerleader at North Central College in Naperville — was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University, and Illinois State University is also located nearby. Students from each university were wounded.

Bloomington police said two victims were still receiving medical treatment in the hospital as of Thursday, and were stabilized.

"While this is an important milestone, these young individuals still face a difficult road ahead, with continued treatment and recovery," police said in a news release Thursday.

The other six victims had been released from the hospital as of Thursday.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of Thursday. Police said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the area or to the Illinois Wesleyan campus.

Detloff, the victim who was killed, was a graduate of Glenbard North High School and a freshman college student at North Central. She was visiting a friend in Bloomington.

The surviving victims ranged from 16 to 22 years old, and included high school and college students along with one non-student, Simington said. Police initially said there were seven surviving victims, but an eighth was later discovered.

None of the victims had prior connections with each other, Yoder said.

There was also a mass shooting the same night in another college town called Bloomington about 200 miles away. Police said in the early-morning hours on Sunday, officers heard multiple gunshots in a large crowd near Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Street near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and found that seven people were shot.