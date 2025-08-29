2 women stole items, threatened another woman at West Town gym, police say

Chicago police are searching for two women they said stole items and threatened another woman at a West Side gym on Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at Salt Fitness Chicago in the 1700 block of North Damen Avenue.

There, police said, the suspects entered the gym and took items from the back of the facility. The women then threatened a 30-year-old woman before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects or say what was taken.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.