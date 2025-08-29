Watch CBS News
2 women stole items, threatened another woman at West Town gym, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for two women they said stole items and threatened another woman at a West Side gym on Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at Salt Fitness Chicago in the 1700 block of North Damen Avenue.

There, police said, the suspects entered the gym and took items from the back of the facility. The women then threatened a 30-year-old woman before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects or say what was taken.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

