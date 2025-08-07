2 women groped in West Ridge Nature Park on Chicago's North Side, police say

Police on Thursday were searching for a man who touched two women inappropriately in the West Ridge Nature Park on Chicago's North Side this week.

At 10:15 p.m. Monday, a 53-year-old woman was walking in the nature park, at 5801 N. Western Ave., when a man came up and struck her with an open hand, police said.

At 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman was also walking in the nature park when a man came up and smacked her buttocks, police said.

No one was in custody in the incidents as of Thursday.

The office of Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said both the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Park District are aware of the incidents and have brought additional surveillance and police resources to the area.

Neighbors should call 911 if they feel unsafe, Vasquez's office said.

The 21-acre West Ridge Nature Park is located at the northwest corner of Rosehill Cemetery, just east of Western Avenue between Peterson and Hollywood avenues. It opened in 2015.