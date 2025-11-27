Watch CBS News
2 women critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two women were critically hurt Wednesday night in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

At 9:14 p.m., the women were outside in the first block of South Cicero Avenue, between Madison and Monroe streets, when police said someone going by in a sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.

One of the women, 49, was shot in the face and chest. The other, 38, was shot multiple times throughout her body. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

