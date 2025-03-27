Watch CBS News
2 winning $250K Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold in Chicago, Aurora

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Two winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $250,000 were sold in Chicago and Aurora this week, lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The tickets for Wednesday's midday drawing were sold at Navkar Food Inc. at 69 W. Washington St. in downtown and the Mariano's at 3025 E. New York St. in Aurora.

The tickets matched all five numbers: 3, 8, 9, 31, and 45.

Both stores will receive one percent of the prize amount, or $2,500, for selling the tickets. 

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. They are also advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem.

The Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 and 9:22 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

